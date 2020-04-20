New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath won’t attend the last rite ceremony of his father Anand Singh Bisht, who passed away on Monday morning. The Chief Minister said that he will not take part in the last rites of his father due to his ‘responsibility to protect 23 crore people of his state’.

Notably, the last rites of his father will be held on Tuesday at his native village in Uttarakhand. Bisht breathed his last 10.44 AM in the national capital. He was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“I am very saddened to hear the news of my father’s demise. He has always taught me to be faithful, hardworking. I wanted to be with him during his final moments, but could not due to my responsibility. I will not be able to attend the funeral programme tomorrow due to the countrywide lockdown, which has been imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus”, CM Yogi said in a statement.

Furthermore, he appealed his mother and relatives to follow the lockdown protocols while attending the funeral. “I will visit after the lockdown ends,” he added.



Meanwhile, political leaders across the party lines offered their condolences to the departed soul and prayers for the family. Almost all state ministers including Satish Mahana, Siddhartha Nath Singh, Suresh Rana, Satish Dwivedi, Rajendra Pratap Singh, Brijesh Pathak offered condolences to the bereaved family.