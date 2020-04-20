New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht passed away on Monday. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, after his health deteriorated on Sunday. Bisht was reportedly suffering from kidney and liver ailments. Also Read - 'Has Nothing to do With Religion': Meerut Hospital Apologises For 'Discriminatory' Advertisement

"CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences", news agency ANI quoted State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi as saying.