Home

News

Yogi government provides 2.85 lakh women in Prayagraj financial support under Aajeevika Mission

Yogi government provides 2.85 lakh women in Prayagraj financial support under ‘Aajeevika Mission’

Sheela Devi, a resident of Tikri Kanjasa village in the Yamunapar region of Prayagraj, has become a symbol of self-reliance through her determination.

Yogi government provides 2.85 lakh women in Prayagraj financial support under ‘Aajeevika Mission’

The government led by Yogi Adityanath has transformed the lives of hundreds of rural women who were earlier limited to household responsibilities. Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, self-help groups formed across the state are making women financially empowered and self-reliant.

Sheela Devi, a resident of Tikri Kanjasa village in the Yamunapar region of Prayagraj, has become a symbol of self-reliance through her determination. Due to difficult circumstances, she could not complete her education, and her dream of pursuing B.ed remained unfulfilled. Her husband, Anuj Yadav, was also struggling with unstable work. Despite these challenges, Sheela did not give up and today owns her own tent house business, earning lakhs.

Sheela shares that she did not even have enough money to complete her education. In 2021, she joined the State Rural Livelihood Mission and formed the Ujala Women Self-Help Group.

District Mission Manager Viraj Singh explains that women in self-help groups are provided working capital loans by the government to start or expand their businesses. Sheela received a loan of ₹80,000 under this scheme, which she repaid within a year.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She invested this amount along with her own savings to start a tent house business. As her situation improved, she handed some responsibilities to her husband and began working as a ‘Bijli Sakhi.’ The commission earned from this work was reinvested into her business, and today she earns around ₹8 to ₹10 lakh annually.

After achieving success, Sheela began connecting other rural women, including those who lived behind veils, to her self-help group. She encouraged educated women to join as ‘Bijli Sakhis’ and also created employment opportunities for their family members.

Sheela says that through her tent business, she has provided jobs to more than 2 dozen people from nearby villages.

Deputy Commissioner NRLM Ashok Kumar Gupta states that in the district, 2.85 lakh rural women have become self-reliant through self-help groups. Financial assistance in the form of loans has been provided to these women to start or expand their livelihoods.

This initiative is also accelerating the vision of Mission Shakti, ensuring economic empowerment of rural women across the region.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.