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Yogi Governments Khet Talaab Yojana filling the fortunes of farmers in Kanpur

Yogi Government’s Khet Talaab Yojana filling the fortunes of farmers in Kanpur

Under the Khet Talaab Yojana, a pond of approximately 22×20×3 meters is constructed, with a cost of about Rs 1.05 lakh. Farmers receive a subsidy of around 50%, that is up to Rs 52,500.

Yogi Government's Khet Talaab Yojana filling the fortunes of farmers in Kanpur

The pattern of farming in the villages of Kanpur Nagar is gradually changing. Under the Yogi government’s Khet Talaab Yojana, farmers in blocks such as Bhitargaon, Ghatampur, Sarsaul, Kakwan, Chaubepur and Patara have initiated a new beginning by constructing ponds in their fields.

In the past 1 year, around 14 farm ponds have been developed, bringing a visible transformation in the agricultural structure. These ponds are being used not only for fish farming but also for pearl cultivation.

With these ponds, farmers are no longer dependent on rainfall for irrigation. The availability of water within the farm has made it easier to take two to three crops, and their income has also increased.

Among those who have benefited from the scheme are Dayashankar and Anshul Sachan from Bhitargaon, Dev Narayan, Manoj, Jagdev and Ashfaq Ali from Ghatampur, Virendra Bahadur Singh and Ramjeevan Kushwaha from Sarsaul, Suresh from Kakwan, Anu Abhas from Chaubepur and Gajraj and Mathura Prasad Sachan from Patara.

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These farmers have not only constructed farm ponds but have also started new experiments alongside traditional farming.

Farmer Manoj from Ghatampur says that earlier irrigation was a major challenge, but after the construction of the pond, crops are now cultivated on time and the overall cost has also reduced.

Similarly, Ramjeevan Kushwaha from Sarsaul shared that he has started fish farming in the pond, which is providing additional income along with agriculture.

Farm ponds are no longer just a source of water. Many farmers are now using them for fish farming and pearl cultivation, creating a year round source of income. In villages, small scale livelihood opportunities are now emerging alongside agriculture.

Under the Khet Talaab Yojana, a pond of approximately 22×20×3 meters is constructed, with a cost of about Rs 1.05 lakh. Farmers receive a subsidy of around 50%, that is up to Rs 52,500. This amount is transferred directly to their accounts in two instalments.

In addition, support is also being provided for water lifting devices and micro irrigation systems, which are helping in water conservation and increasing productivity.

The mindset towards farming in villages is now changing. With improved water availability, farmers are coming forward to adopt new practices, leading to a continuous increase in their income.

Land Conservation Officer R.P. Kushwaha stated that the Khet Talaab Yojana is emerging as a strong medium for both irrigation and income enhancement for farmers. Continuous efforts are being made to connect more and more farmers with this scheme.

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