In good news for the people of Uttar Pradesh, the central government has approved to start air services on 17 new routes in the state under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. Also Read - Coronavirus in UP: Yogi Govt Revises Rates of COVID Test; Here's How Much You Have to Pay

Last week, CM Yogi Adityanath, during the review of the construction of Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra airports, had requested Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for approval of these new air routes, as per News 18 Hindi.

The state government had proposed to the Airports Authority of India to operate air services under RCS on the new air route, which got approved. CM Yogi will hold a meeting with officials and discuss further strategies.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also requested the central government to build airports in Bareilly, Meerut and Saharanpur and asked for airport development work in Hindan, Lucknow and Varanasi.

As of April 1, 2017, there were only 17 domestic and 8 foreign flights in Uttar Pradesh. However, the number of domestic flights has tripled by March 16, 2020.

Notably, the total number of air passengers in the state has increased by 9.58 per cent. Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Kanpur have seen an increase in the number of air travellers.