New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing tacit backing for Donald Trump as the US President for the second term at ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event, held Sunday in the United States. Sharma accused Modi of “violating the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country,” adding “this is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India.”

Taking to Twitter, Sharma said, “Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies.”

He went on to remind PM Modi that he is in the USA as “our Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections.”

On Sunday, Modi, during his speech at the grand event which saw a gathering of around 50,000 Indian-Americans at NRG Stadium in Houston, poured out his praise and appreciation for his ‘good friend’ Donald Trump saying “Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar”.

The event saw US President Donald Trump joining Modi on the dais, in a rare gesture.

Speaking at the event for around 30 minutes, Trump said that the US and India are forging an “even stronger security partnership”, with both sides set to conclude “several new defence deals very soon”.

“We are looking forward to concluding several new defence deals very soon. There are lot of them in the works”, the US President added.

At least 400 artistes had graced the lavish event with their performances in the jam-packed stadium. Kirtan, hymns, and various dance forms such as ‘bhangra’ and ‘dandiya’ were performed by these artistes to mark the inauguration of the much-awaited mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ event.