New Delhi: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad rejected the resignation of former Union Minister and the party's national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, insisting that he was not going "anywhere". Earlier in the day, the latter had written a letter to the RJD supremo, announcing he was quitting the party. The move is being seen as a major setback for the party as it comes ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

"Since the death of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur, I stood behind you for 32 years, but not now," said Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in his brief one-line resignation letter, written from his hospital bed on a ruled noteboook page, to the RJD supremo, who is serving sentences in four fodder scam cases in Ranchi.

In the footnote, the once staunch lalu loyalist, added," I got the affection of party leaders and workers, besides common people. Please forgive me."

Thakur was a prominent socialist leader and former state chief minister.

Hours later, Prasad sought rapprochement.

“I don’t believe….a letter purportedly written by you is on social media. I, my family, and the RJD family that have nursed the party want you to get well soon and be amongst us,” Prasad wrote back.

The RJD supremo’s letter to Singh was posted on the party”s media accounts.

“For four decades, we have together discussed political, social and even family matters. You get well soon and we will discuss again. You are not going anywhere, you understand,” Prasad wrote in a handwritten letter that had the stamp of the prison authority.

Singh, admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, because of post- COVID complications, had earlier announced his resignation as the party vice president on June 23 but was persuaded by Prasad to stay back.

Singh, a five-time former MP from Vaishali who held several portfolios in the Manmohan Singh government, including that of rural development, was reportedly unhappy over the proposed induction of alleged mafia don and former Lok Janshakti Party MP from Vaishali Rama Singh into the RJD.

(With agency inputs)