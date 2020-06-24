New Delhi: In an incident that points towards the heartlessness of the society towards the frontline COVID-19 workers, a security guard of the Delhi government-run GTB hospital was allegedly beaten up by his neighbours on the terrace of his house after he was accused as a Corona-spreader. The incident took place in Northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar. GTB hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi. Also Read - With Guidelines in Place, UK Relaxes More Lockdown Restrictions

The victim was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Harsh Vihar. He works as a security guard at the GTB Hospital, reports said. Also Read - Singapore to Hold Snap General Elections Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The incident took place on June 19, when Kumar and his neighbour, Vikas Gautam, were at the terrace of their apartment. An argument broke out between them after Gautam accused Kumar of “spreading the coronavirus because he was working at a hospital”, a senior police officer said. Also Read - Patanjali Launches Coronil Kit to Treat COVID-19, 'Stop Advertisements Until Claim Proven,' Says Centre | Top Developments

Following the argument, Gautam allegedly beat up the guard, who was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

On the complaint of the guard, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said a case was registered and the accused was arrested.

The allegations made by the victim are being verified, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(With Agency Inputs)