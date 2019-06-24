New Delhi: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday came down heavily on the Centre as he addressed the Lok Sabha.

He asked, “Did you manage to catch anybody in 2G & coal allocation scam? Did you manage to send Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji behind the bars? You came to power by calling them thieves, then how are they sitting in the Parliament?”

Chowdhury was training his guns on the NDA for its campaign against the Congress during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections where its leaders made a concerted attack on both Rahul Gandhi and his mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for their alleged corruption.

PM Modi had, in particular, targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family during his rallies. Linking them to the 2G Scam, the PM had alleged that if one started writing down the zeroes in the scam amount, one would reach up to 10, Janpath, the official residence of Sonia.

Similarly, the PM targeted his predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh. But in the past five years, none of the charges has been proved against any of these leaders. In the 2G scam case, DMK leader Kanimozhi and A Raja were acquitted as the special court found no evidence against them.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert is under the ED scanner in land scam case but he has got bail. The INX case brought former Finance minister P. Chidambaram in the limelight along with his son Karti but they both are out on bail.

Likewise, in the National Herald case, both Sonia and Rahul are on bail. So none of the charges made by the PM has really stuck. Now the point of view is that in all these cases, whose arguments in the court are ticking. However, in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has raised this issue and has shown that Congress will not retreat from answering these issues at any cost.