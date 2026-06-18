Flying soon? You can now book airport cabs for Rs 49 through THIS airlines

The airline claims passengers can book cabs for just Rs 49 and benefit from pre-determined fares, ensuring there are no last-minute price hikes.

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Free cancellation will be available until pickup in the cabs provided by the airline. Representational image

Getting a cab to or from the airport could become much easier for IndiGo passengers. The airline has introduced a new service, ‘Cabs with IndiGo’, aimed at eliminating common travel hassles such as unavailability of cabs, high fares and last-minute ride cancellations. According to the company, the service will ensure convenient travel between home, the airport and the final destination.

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In an interview with news website NDTV, Neetan Chopra, IndiGo’s Chief Digital and Information Officer, said that the airline’s goal is not just to fly passengers from one destination to another, but to improve every aspect of their travel experience. He said “Cabs with IndiGo” reflects that vision by making journeys smoother and more reliable.

What’s special for travellers?

The airline claims passengers can book cabs for just Rs 49 and benefit from pre-determined fares, ensuring there are no last-minute price hikes. Free cancellation is available until pickup, while delayed flights will be covered by a complimentary 30-minute waiting period.

How will booking take place?

The airline said the new service will be available via IndiGo’s website and app, allowing travellers to manage flight, hotel and cab bookings in one place.

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What is the loyalty program facility?

IndiGo said customers using the service will also benefit from its BluChips loyalty programme, earning five reward points for every Rs 100 spent. The accumulated points can be used to unlock benefits on future journeys.