New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday said it has activated a feature on the CoWIN portal that will allow anyone to check an individual's vaccination status with the person's registered mobile number and name, followed by an OTP for consent.

"A new feature 'Know Your Vaccination Status' has been enabled on the CoWIN digital platform. This will help to verify/retrieve a citizen's vaccination status/details as per the authorised rights of the verifying entity by Co-WIN/MoHFW," the government said in a statement.

Also Read - Odisha Relaxes Lockdown Curbs, Allows Auditoriums, Cinema Halls To Open With Protocols | Full List of Guidelines Here

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the service could be utilised by a service provider — private entities such as travel agencies, offices, employers, entertainment agencies or government agencies such as IRCTC — for whom verifying a person’s vaccination status is critical for facilitating a service requested by the citizen.

“Now download the fully / partially vaccinated badge from CoWIN (cowin.gov.in) & share it with your friends on all your social platforms! Encourage your family and friends to follow you and #FightCovid,” National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma said in a tweet.

Notably, the new feature has been built to help citizens who may not have the vaccine certificate available in digital or paper form for availing a requested service and can support the service provider to verify the vaccination status/vaccination digital record of the citizen as per the authorised permission of the requesting entity. The service helps in verifying the vaccination status of individuals

The service can be utilised by travel agencies and help making travel safe for individuals by allowing travel only for vaccinated individuals.

Employers can use this service to verify vaccination status of employees and resume the functions in offices, workplaces, etc. This service will help in resuming and catalysing the economic activities in country, the government said.

