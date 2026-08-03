You cannot get driving license in Telangana unless you attend and clear THIS mandatory lesson

If you are preparing to get a driving license in Telangana, passing the driving test alone will no longer suffice. The state government is set to implement a new rule requiring every applicant for a learner's license to first complete a mandatory online road safety course. This course will cover essential topics such as safe driving, road etiquette, and defensive driving.

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New Delhi: If you are preparing to get a driving license in Telangana, passing the driving test alone will no longer suffice. The state government is set to implement a new rule requiring every applicant for a learner’s license to first complete a mandatory online road safety course. This course will cover essential topics such as safe driving, road etiquette, and defensive driving.

Facial Recognition

The online course will be completely free of charge. It will utilise video lectures, quizzes, and facial recognition technology to ensure that the person taking the course is indeed the applicant.

Pilot project underway in Hyderabad

Currently, this online road safety course is being run as a pilot project at the Kukatpally Regional Transport Office in Hyderabad. Applicants can proceed with the learner’s license process only after successfully completing this course. According to Transport Commissioner K. Ilambarithi, the course is receiving a positive response from the public, with many people reaching out with inquiries.

He further added, “This course is mandatory. It includes educational videos and training modules. So far, 1,159 people have registered, and 973 have completed the course.”

What will the course teach?

The objective of this online program is to teach new drivers how to operate vehicles safely and responsibly. It will cover everyday aspects of driving that new drivers are often unaware of.

For instance, the course will explain why holding the steering wheel in the ‘9-3’ or ‘8-4′ position is considered better, whereas people previously recommended the ’10-2’ position.

The reason for this shift is the presence of airbags in modern cars. Airbags deploy at very high speeds during an accident. If the driver holds the steering wheel correctly, the risk of hand fractures or serious injuries upon airbag deployment is significantly reduced.

The online course will cover the following basics:

Defensive driving.

How to avoid road rage.

Correct steering grip and turning techniques.

Information on vehicle controls and their proper use.

Essential road safety rules.

To make the learning experience more practical, the course includes approximately 120 videos sourced from CCTV and dashcam footage. These videos will demonstrate real-life examples of good and bad driving. Officials have clarified that the videos will not contain any frightening or disturbing scenes.

Six modules and quizzes after each stage

The course is divided into six distinct modules. A mandatory quiz must be taken after completing each module; applicants cannot proceed to the next module until they pass the quiz.

What will be taught in these modules?

Information on vehicle controls.

Driving theory.

Driver responsibilities under the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Rules, 2017.

Defensive driving and maintaining a safe escape route.

The ‘Position, Speed, and Look’ principle.

The ‘Mirror, Signal, and Movement’ technique.

Information on electronic enforcement of traffic rules (e-challans and surveillance systems).