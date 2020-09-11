Amid a tussle between Kangana Ranaut and BMC over the demolition of her Mumbai office, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has come out in support of the actress and accused the Shiv Sena of blowing the issue ‘out of proportion.’ Also Read - Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray no More Welcome in Ayodhya, Say Saints & VHP After Kangana Episode

Fadnavis condemned BMC’s move to demolish parts of Kangana’s office and raised questions as to why the Maharashtra government is not demolishing underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s house located in Mumbai.

”Kangana Ranaut’s issue was blown out of proportion by you (Shiv Sena). She is not a political leader. You don’t go to demolish Dawood’s home but you demolished her place,” the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

“Maharashtra government thinks the state is not fighting coronavirus… rather actor Kangana (Ranaut)… I want to tell them… as much energy they are wasting on fighting the actor, even if they spend half of it to control the outbreak, the state can save many lives. They should get their priorities right,” he told the media, as reported by NDTV.