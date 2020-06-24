New Delhi: The Ayush Ministry of Uttarakhand has claimed that Patanjali did not have the licence to find a cure for coronavirus. The licence was issued only for the production of immunity booster kits and fever medicine. Also Read - 'Coronil is a Good Thing But...' AYUSH Ministry to Approve Patanjali COVID-19 Med After Verification

The AYUSH Ministry said that it has taken cognizance of news media reports about Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar developing Ayurvedic medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 and said the company has been asked to "stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined".

Dr YS Rawat, Joint Director State Medicinal Licensing Authority from Uttarakhand said: "Divya Pharmacy did not apply for licence of any kind of medicine related to Corona nor were they given any license in this regard. The licence was issued only for immunity booster kits and fever medicine. But now that it has come to the attention of the AYUSH department, a notice will be issued to Divya Pharmacy. If their reply is not satisfactory, then their current licenses will be cancelled."

Uttarakhand government is the licencing authority as Ramdev’s Patanjali is based out of Haridwar. The Cente asked the state government for the details of Ramdev’s two new drugs — Coronil and Swasari. In reply, the Ayush department of the state government said they never licensed Patanjali to make COVID drug.

“As per Patanjali’s application, we issued them a license. They didn’t mention coronavirus. We only approved the license for immunity booster, cough and fever,” a licencing officer of the state’s Ayurveda department was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, AYUSH minister Shripad Naik said that Patanjali’s drugs will be given a go-ahead only after the government looks into the report sent by the company. “It’s a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule, it has to come to AYUSH ministry first,” Naik said, according to ANI.