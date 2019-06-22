New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani who is on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday at a public meet thanked the voters and then proceeded to make veiled attacks on Congress who had held Amethi for decades before the 2019 General election.

She spoke about her humble beginnings, joining politics and then wresting a Congress bastion from the party chief himself. “No one had imagined that a woman from a simple family will be given the opportunity to be your representative. In a region which was the stronghold of ‘naamdaar’, where it was believed that even if MP doesn’t return for 5 yrs, people will accept him.”

Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi: A social revolution came here when everyone went to polling booths, pressed ‘Lotus’ & gave a message that democracy has not been made for ‘naamdaar’. https://t.co/uGGfINMh8W — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 22, 2019

Earlier in the day, a local woman fell at the feet of Irani while the MP addressed the crowd and pleaded her intervention in a land grabbing case. Irani is learned to have assured her strict action against the wrong-doers.

#WATCH Amethi: A local woman falls at the feet of Union Minister Smriti Irani on the stage, complaining of land grabbing by family members. Smriti Irani took cognizance of the matter and assured the woman of action. pic.twitter.com/FwR3pKZ3MW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 22, 2019

Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi, the sitting MP from Amethi in the recently-held 2019 Lok Sabha election by more than 55,000 votes.

Irani is accompanied by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on her two-day visit to Amethi, starting today.

Pramod Sawant said he had campaigned for 22 days as a party worker for Irani in the 2014 general election and knew most of the workers in Amethi. Incidentally, Barauliya village (along with Hariharpur village) had been adopted by the late Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who had been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Sawant said the Goa government would continue the development work initiated by Parrikar in Amethi’s villages.

Meanwhile, Irani, during her visit, will lay the foundation stone for some development projects in the constituency that include rain-harvesting plants and will also meet party leaders and workers in Tiloi, Jagdishpur and Musafirkhana.

With IANS inputs