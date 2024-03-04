Home

‘You Have Abused Your Rights, You’re A Minister Not A Layman…’ SC Reprimands Udhyanidhi Stalin On Controversial Sanatana Remarks

On the case regarding the controversial 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks by Udhyanidhi Stalin, Supreme Court has reprimanded the DMK leader and has said that he has abused his rights. Know everything...

Udhyanidhi Stalin

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has reprimanded the DMK leader, Udhyanidhi Stalin, in the case regarding his remarks on the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ that created quite a controversy. The leader’s remarks on the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ created a huge political controversy because he compared the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ to diseases like ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue’ while advocating for its elimination on grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination. Multiple criminal cases were filed against him and now, while hearing Stalin’s plea seeking the clubbing of all FIRs against him, the apex court has reprimanded him and has said that he has ‘abused his rights’ and that he must remember he ‘is a minister, not a layman’.

You Have Abused Your Rights, You’re A Minister, Not A Layman: SC

As mentioned earlier, the Supreme Court has rebuked Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhyanidhi Stalin over his controversial remarks about the ‘Sanatana Dharma’. The apex court has said, “You have abused your rights… You know what you have said. You should have realised the consequences. You are a Minister, not a layman.” A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Stalin’s lawyer that the minister is not a layman but a minister and he should know the consequences of his remarks.

The court further said, “You abuse your rights under freedom of speech and expression and right to freedom of religion and then come to Supreme Court for protection under Article 32? Do you not know the consequences of what you said?”

Udhyanidhi Stalin Case: Next Hearing On March 15

As said earlier, Stalin approached the apex court seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs registered against him in several states over his remarks. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Stalin sought relief from the top court to club all the FIRs, saying FIRs are registered in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra. Singhvi, during the hearing, relied on the cases of Arnab Goswami, Nupur Sharma, Mohd Zubair, and Amish Devgan where the apex court had agreed to club FIRs.

“If I have to move six High Courts, I will constantly be tied up in this… This is persecution before the prosecution.” To this, the bench commented, “You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences.” The bench then posted the matter for hearing on March 15.

What Was Udhyanidhi Stalin ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Controversy?

Speaking in detail about the Udhyanidhi Stalin ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Controversy, in September 2023, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, had called for the complete eradication of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ because it was based on the caste system and discrimination. The DMK leader went on to say that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ was like ‘coronavirus’, ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue’.

