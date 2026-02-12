Home

You have to come back: Big setback for Vijay Mallya as Bombay high court refuses to hear his plea

The Bombay High Court has reprimanded Vijay Mallya and cleared that he will be herd only when he returns to India.

Bad news for Vijay Mallya: In a big setback for famous Indian businessman and economic offender Vijay Mallya, the Bombay High Court on Thursday reprimanded him, saying that his petition will be herd only when he returns to India. Making it clear that he cannot seek equitable relief while deliberately avoiding court proceedings, the top court gave Mallya a final chance to clarify if he intends to return to India. For those unversed, the petition of Vijay Mallya challenges the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act along with the declaration of his fugitiveness. Here are all the details you need to know about the case of economic offender Vijay Mallya.

What Bombay HC said against economic offender Vijay Mallya?

In the recent update, a bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrashekhar was hearing Vijay Mallya’s petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and the proceedings declaring him a fugitive.

“You must return. If you do not return, we cannot hear your petition. You are evading the court process, so you can’t seek equitable relief while deliberately avoiding court proceedings. Nevertheless, in fairness, we are not dismissing the case and are giving you another chance.”

What MEA said about Vijay Mallya’s India arrest?

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that the government remains fully committed to ensuring that economic fugitives wanted in India return to face trial.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that while several legal processes are involved, the government is actively pursuing the return of economic offenders, including high-profile names like Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi.

“We remain fully committed that people who are fugitives and wanted by law in India return to the country. Several layers of legalities are involved, but we are working to bring them back so they can face trial before the courts here,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

