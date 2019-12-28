Thiruvananthapuram: Former Home Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday made a scathing attack on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for his remarks that he made two days ago concerning the protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Chidambaram advised Rawat not to meddle in politics.

He also alleged that the Army Chief and the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh had been asked to support the government and it was a “shame”.

"The Army General is being asked to support the government. It is a shame. Let me appeal to General Rawat, you head the Army and mind your business.

“It is not the business of the Army to tell politicians what we should do, just as it is not our business to tell you how to fight a war. You fight war in accordance with your ideas and we will manage the country’s politics in accordance with ours,” Chidambaram said at a mega rally against the controversial law, organised by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in front of Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Politicians would manage politics and the army does not have the business to tell them what they should do, the Congress veteran added.

On December 26, General Rawat, while speaking to media had stated the leadership is all about leading but not in the wrong direction. “Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of universities and college students…the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership,” he had said.

He also said that the protests over the CAA appear simple but it is a complex phenomenon. “Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction,” he had added.