Mumbai: A man, claims to be a fan of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been arrested for allegedly threatening Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray. Identified as Jaisingh Rajput, the accused was apprehended by the Mumbai crime branch's cyber team from Bengaluru. He was brought to Mumbai.

As per the reports, the accused had sent threat to the Maharashtra Minister over WhatsApp messages on December 8. He had blamed Thackeray for the "murder" of Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly died by suicide in 2020.

"You killed Sushant Singh Rajput…" the Whatsapp message reportedly read. Officials said that the accused had called Thackeray thrice on December 8 and as he did not receive a response, he sent death threats to him on the messaging platform.

During the investigation, the cyber police traced the caller’s mobile number to Bengaluru in neighbouring Karnataka. Accordingly, a team was sent to Bengaluru where the accused person was arrested. He was later produced before a court that sent him in police custody.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said the threat might be linked to the organisations that killed Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

“The manner in which Aaditya Thackeray received a threat letter, we suspect if it’s connected to the organisations that murdered (Narendra) Dabholkar and (Govind) Pansare. I too have received such threats. We’ve written for an investigation into it. I think it is a serious matter. After losing power, some organisations are behaving in this manner. Home Department will probe it and find out who is behind it. They will be nabbed and punished,” news agency ANI quoted Malik as saying.

