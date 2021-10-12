New Delhi: As fuel prices soared to a record high, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli claimed taxes on petroleum products funded free COVID-19 vaccines provided by the government to people.Also Read - Fuel Prices Hiked for 6th Day: Petrol Crosses Rs 110, Diesel Rises Above Rs 100. Check Price in Your City

“Fuel prices aren’t high but include the tax levied. You must’ve taken a free vaccine, where will the money come from? You haven’t paid the money, this is how it was collected,” he said while speaking to reporters. Also Read - Hungary, Serbia Agree to Recognise India’s Vaccine Certificate; MEA Says Move Will Boost Tourism, Travel

Besides, he also drew a parallel between the rising rates of petrol and diesel with that packaged mineral water, saying that price of latter is much more. Also Read - From Washing Machines to Mixer Grinders, Karur District to Give Away Gifts to People Getting Vaccinated

“The price of petrol is not high, there is tax involved in it. The price of (packaged mineral) water is higher than that of fuel. The price of petrol is ₹ 40, the Assam government imposes ₹ 28 VAT, the Petroleum Ministry imposes ₹ 30, it becomes ₹ 98. But if you drink Himalaya water, then the cost of a bottle is Rs.100. The cost of water is more, not of oil,” news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices continued their upward trend for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Petrol price in Delhi is at all-time high at Rs 104.44 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol will cost you Rs 110.41 a litre. The diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 101.03 per litre and in the national capital is at Rs 93.17 a litre.