New Delhi: Just hours after Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday, he was at the receiving end of a jibe by his former Karnataka counterpart HD Kumaraswamy, who reminded the BJP leader of the age-old adage of ‘you reap what you sow.’

Kumaraswamy tweeted: “Popular adage ‘reap what you sow’ aptly applies to Fadnavis. He has harvested the bounty he has sown. (BSY will soon land himself in a similar situation). BJP which is after lust for power, has paid a heavy price.”

Popular adage 'reap what you sow' aptly applies to Fadnavis. He has harvested the bounty he has sown. (BSY will soon land himself in a similar situation). BJP which is after lust for power, has paid a heavy price. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) November 26, 2019

The jibe was in reference to the time in July when 17 MLAs-14 from Congress and three from JD(S)-ditched the coalition government under Kumaraswamy and went on stay in luxury hotels in Mumbai, triggering the government’s fall and paving the way for the BJP to return to power in Karnataka under BS Yediyurappa.

“I hope that this setback dawns wisdom on the BJP to shed its lust of power, games of toppling governments and forcing unwanted elections,” he added.

Hope Maharashtra setback dawns wisdom on BJP to shed its LUST for power, game of toppling govts and forcing unwanted elections.#MaharashtraPoliticalDrama — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) November 26, 2019

The tweet by Kumaraswamy, however, is in complete contrast to a statement that he made recently, in which he had lashed out at the Congress for trying to stitch an alliance with the ‘communal’ Shiv Sena. He had even indicated that the JD(S) might actually the BJP if it is unable to muster enough numbers to stay in power in Karnataka after the December 5 bypolls for 15 out of 17 seats, which fell vacant after the rebellion by the MLAs.

Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar had taken oath as Chief Minister and deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively early Saturday morning. This set in motion a chain of events which ended with Ajit’s resignation on Tuesday afternoon, following which, Fadnavis too stepped down.