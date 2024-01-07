Home

‘You Talk To Militants In Northeast But In J&K’…: Mehbooba Mufti Slams Centre

People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the Central Government has turned 'common people into militants.'

Anantnag: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti unleashed a fresh barrage of jibes at the Central Government on Sunday, claiming that it treats the people of Jammu and Kashmir differently from those in other states. She asserted that the BJP-led Central Government has turned ‘common people into militants.’ Reacting to recent raids by central agencies in the Union Territory, she further stated that people are being put in jail for no reason. “You (central government) talk to militants in the Northeast but here in Jammu and Kashmir, you have turned common people into militants. ED raids, NIA raids, SIA raids, people are being arrested and put in jail. This is how you treat your own people..,” ANI quoted Mufti as saying.

