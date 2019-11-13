New Delhi: Kerala Devaswom Ministry Kadkampally Surendran on Tuesday asked the BJP to welcome the Supreme Court’s decision in Sabarimala case, just like the saffron party has in the Ayodhya land dispute case, which saw a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court rule in favour of the Hindus, on Saturday.

In the aftermath of the verdict, many people have questioned the BJP’s hypocrisy as many of its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president Amit Shah, had openly criticised the judgement in the Sabarimala case.

Responding in the state Assembly to a question by BJP legislator O Rajagopal on arrangements made for the upcoming pilgrimage season, Surendran asked him not to encourage goons and anti-social elements ‘like last time,’ referring to the violence that broke out after some women of menstruating age were able to enter the shrine, in January.

“Now the Ayodhya verdict is also out. Your party has welcomed it with open arms, hope you will show the same attitude towards the Sabarimala issue,” he added.

Unlike in Sabarimala case, over Ayodhya verdict, the Prime Minister had appealed to people to not see it as a matter of ‘victory or defeat.’

Last September, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by then Chief Justice Deepak Misra had lifted, in a 4-1 verdict, the nearly three-decade-long legal ban on the entry of women in the age-group of 10-50, into the Sabarimala shrine. The Bench also comprised Justices AM Khanwilkar, RF Nariman, DY Chandrachud (also part of the Ayodhya bench) and Indu Malhotra, who was the sole judge to dissent.