New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle with BJP, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday fired fresh salvos at its former alliance partner, accusing them of expelling the saffron party from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) without any discussion. Upping the ante against the ruling party further, the Sena questioned the timing, when the BJP ‘expelled’ it from the NDA. “The ‘mahurat’ of expelling Sena on the Balasaheb Thackeray’s death anniversary of is demeaning”, the Sena stated.

“When everyone went against (PM) Modi, Balasaheb was the one who stood by him and Jan Sangh. And on his death anniversary, you throw the Sena out of NDA. Who were they to do so?” the saffron party asked.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, who is recently in talks with NCP-Congress over Maharashtra government formation, claimed that Sena was the first to talk about Hindutva and nationalism. “We supported Hindutva when many of you were not even born”, the editorial reportedly read.

It also likened the BJP to Muhammad Ghori of the Ghurid dynasty, saying, “We committed same mistake as that of Prithviraj Chauhan who did not kill Ghori even after defeating him 17 times.”