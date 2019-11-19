New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle with BJP, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday fired fresh salvos at its former alliance partner, accusing them of expelling the saffron party from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) without any discussion. Upping the ante against the ruling party further, the Sena questioned the timing, when the BJP ‘expelled’ it from the NDA. “The ‘mahurat’ of expelling Sena on the Balasaheb Thackeray’s death anniversary of is demeaning”, the Sena stated.
“When everyone went against (PM) Modi, Balasaheb was the one who stood by him and Jan Sangh. And on his death anniversary, you throw the Sena out of NDA. Who were they to do so?” the saffron party asked.
In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, who is recently in talks with NCP-Congress over Maharashtra government formation, claimed that Sena was the first to talk about Hindutva and nationalism. “We supported Hindutva when many of you were not even born”, the editorial reportedly read.
It also likened the BJP to Muhammad Ghori of the Ghurid dynasty, saying, “We committed same mistake as that of Prithviraj Chauhan who did not kill Ghori even after defeating him 17 times.”
The Sena’s latest attack on the BJP comes a day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said that a final decision on government formation by the proposed Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena tie-up will be taken within the next couple of days.
The decades-old alliance between the Sena and BJP was hit the rock bottom after the Sena pressed for the implementation of 50:50 formula in Maharashtra, under which both the allies will have CM post for 2.5 years each.
Yesterday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale devised a new power-sharing formula that could end the BJP-Shiv Sena deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra and give both parties an equal opportunity to occupy the chief ministerial post.
“I talked to Sanjay Raut Ji about a compromise. I suggested a formula of three years’ chief ministership for the BJP and two years for the Shiv Sena, to which he said that the Shiv Sena could think about it if the BJP agrees. I will discuss this with the BJP now,” said Athawale speaking to news agency ANI.