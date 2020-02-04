Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday taunted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal for reciting Hanuman Chalisa (Hindu devotional hymn) at a TV channel, saying that soon one can see Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi doing the same.

“For now, only Kejriwal has started reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. Just wait and see: you will even find Owaisi reading the Hanuman Chalisa one day,” Adityanath was quoted as saying at a rally in Delhi’s Kirari.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) controversial leader Kapil Mishra had said that Owaisi would soon recite Hanuman Chalisa just like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal Hanuman Chalisa padhney lagey hain, abhi toh Owaisi bhi Hanuman Chalisa padhega. Ye humari ekta ki takat hai. Aise hi ek rehna hai. Ikattha rehna hai. Ek hokar vote karna hai. Hum sabki ekta se “20% wali vote bank” ki gandi rajneeti ki kabr khudkar rahegi (Kejriwal has started reciting Hanuman Chalisa, soon Owaisi will recite it too. This is due to the strength of our unity. We have to stay united. We have to vote together. We will dig the grave of dirty politics for that “20% vote bank)”, tweeted the firebrand leader.