New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly making extortion calls to a Ludhiana-based businessman in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi–Goldy Brar gang. The arrested persons have been identified as S. Singh (29) and A.A. Khan (24), both residents of Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, they also threatened the businessman that in case, he failed to pay the ransom money, his fate would be like Sidhu Moose Wala's. Furnishing the details, K.P.S. Malhotra, DCP, IFSO, Special Cell, said that the cyber police station of Ludhiana contacted the IFSO unit and sought help in tracing the accused persons.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a Ludhiana-based businessman, who alleged that he was receiving threat calls from some unknown international and Indian phone numbers since June 4.

“The callers, who identified themselves to be from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs, threatened him to pay a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. They also threatened him that in case he fails to pay the amount, he will meet the same fate as slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala,” the DCP said.

The Punjab Police informed Delhi Police that the location of one of the phone numbers was traced to Delhi, and that the accused were changing their locations frequently. Acting on the tip-off, Delhi Police followed the leads obtained through technical surveillance and digital footprints.

The user of the said mobile number was traced to Sector 22 in Gurugram from where he was subsequently apprehended along with another accused.

“The mobile phone used to threaten the complainant was recovered from S Singh and it was found that the alleged mobile phone number was registered in the name of A A Khan. The police said that the alleged persons had also provided a bank account number to the complainant to transfer the said money, which was when investigated by the Delhi Police helped in tracing the accused persons.

The Police also said that, on sustained interrogation, S Singh further disclosed that in January 2022, he met with one Raja from Gopalganj of Bihar who had tasked him to arrange bank accounts and ATM cards, and he had arranged as many as 25 bank accounts to Raja.

“He received Rs 25,000/- for each bank account/ATM card. Apart from delivering the ATM card, he used to withdraw the money from the alleged bank accounts and then further used to deposit/ transfer the money in other accounts provided by Raja,” said the police.

The duo was produced before a local court which handed over their custody to Punjab Police.

Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi had taken the responsibility behind the singer’s killing and the Punjab Police informed a Delhi court that Bishnoi was the key conspirator in Moose Wala’s murder.