Home

News

Young scientist from Etawah achieves breakthrough! 27-year-old produces super potato seeds in a lab

Young scientist from Etawah achieves breakthrough! 27-year-old produces super potato seeds in a lab

A mechanical engineering graduate, Shivam chose to return to his roots instead of chasing a job. Today, he practices modern farming on around 400 bighas of land and earns an annual profit of ₹1.5 crore by producing advanced potato seeds in his lab.

Young scientist from Etawah achieves breakthrough! 27-year-old produces super potato seeds in a lab

Etawah: The Uttar Pradesh government’s vision of doubling farmers’ income by integrating agriculture with technology is now becoming visible on the ground. Shivam Tiwari, a 27-year-old from Navali village in Basrehar block of Etawah district, has set a remarkable example for today’s youth.

A mechanical engineering graduate, Shivam chose to return to his roots instead of chasing a job. Today, he practices modern farming on around 400 bighas of land and earns an annual profit of ₹1.5 crore by producing advanced potato seeds in his lab.

While pursuing his engineering degree at CSA Agriculture University, Kanpur, Shivam developed an interest in farming during his third year. He received training in Meerut and, after completing his B.Tech, started farming on a large scale. He invested around ₹50 lakh to set up his own tissue culture lab.

Shivam has established an advanced tissue culture lab on his farm. In simple terms, this is a technique where plants are grown in a controlled environment without soil. Inside the lab, potato plants are developed in glass bottles, free from viruses and diseases.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The ‘nuclear seed’ (basic seed) derived from these plants can increase yield by up to 40 percent. Currently, more than 20 improved potato varieties are being developed in his lab. Notably, his modern facility has generated employment for around 200 local people, contributing to rural development.

The scale of this modern farming is massive, producing around 10,000 quintals of high-quality potato seeds annually. Across 400 bighas, nearly 2 lakh plants are cultivated in a controlled environment using labs and net houses. These seeds are now in demand nationwide. Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka are purchasing advanced seeds from Shivam.

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi termed Shivam’s achievement a major success of the state’s agricultural mission. During an event at CSA University in Kanpur, he specially honored Shivam. He stated that the government aims to create more “agri-preneurs” like Shivam who not only grow themselves but also generate employment opportunities for others.

“Many young people leave farming and move to cities, but Chief Minister’s policies have opened new doors for technology in agriculture. During my studies, I decided that I would not be a job seeker but a job provider. With government support and proper training, our seeds are now reaching multiple states.”

A tissue culture lab is a method of producing potato plants in a laboratory. Shivam explains that traditional potato seeds are more prone to diseases, whereas tissue culture seeds are completely disease-free. The process begins with ‘micro plants.’ From one plant, five are produced, and from those, thousands of plants are developed in bottles.

In October, these plants are transferred from the lab to a green net house, and after 10 days, shifted to a white net house. By February, tubers (seeds) are ready for sale. Shivam currently produces seeds of 20 different potato varieties such as Kufri Bahar, Kufri Sangam, Khyati, Fry Home, etc.

“Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Etawah has always encouraged farmers to move beyond traditional practices and adopt scientific methods. When Shivam started this work in his third year of graduation, he received the necessary technical guidance and training. Today, the disease-free seeds produced in his lab are a matter of pride not just for the district but also a realization of the government’s vision to make youth self-reliant through agri-startups,” Dr. MK Singh, Senior Scientist, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Etawah

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.