New Delhi: An Uruguayan woman on Saturday questioned the police after she was stopped by the official from cycling around the Paschimi Marg road. The video of the heated conversation is doing the rounds on social media. The woman in question is a diplomat who has been identified as Valentina Obispo, the head of administration at the Uruguay embassy. According to reports, several other diplomats have been flouting the lockdown order and the complaints reached police through the resident welfare associations. Also Read - India Footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua Donates Blood Amid Shortage in Mizoram

A woman from Uruguay refuses to follow lockdown and goes around cycling. Gets into argument with cops in Vasant Vihar in Delhi when stopped. Identified as Ana Valentina Obispo. pic.twitter.com/BKK8yPKq8O — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) April 12, 2020

“We didn’t receive anything. I can show you,” the diplomat said when she was told by the police officer that she was flouting the lockdown order which the MEA has also issued.

A woman from Uruguay was stopped by Police yesterday at Paschimi Marg in Vasant Vihar as she was cycling without wearing a pair of gloves or mask. She started arguing with Police and noted down the name of Police officer who asked her to wear gloves and mask: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/GV45XD9X7r — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

“You are not following the lockdown directive given by the honourable PM of India,” the police officer can be seen saying. In reply to that, the diplomat said, “Your honourable PM is very honourable, but we didn’t receive anything at the embassy.”

As a female voice, probably of an accompanying officer, can be heard asking her which embassy she is from, the diplomat says, “Who are you?”

A group of foreigners was made to write “sorry” 500 times for flouting the lockdown guidelines in Rishikesh on Saturday. Ten foreigners from different countries were caught taking a stroll in the Tapovan area amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and not maintaining social distancing, sub-inspector Vinod Kumar Sharma said.