New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhav Bhandari on Sunday hit back All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his ‘Muslims not tenants in India‘ remark, saying ‘his share was given in 1947 during the partition of the country.

“Unhe soch samajh ke bolna chahiye. Unko kisi ne kirayedaar nahi kaha, lekin hissedari ki bhasha bolenge to hissedari 1947 mein de di toh maamla khatam ho gaya. (He [Asaduddin Owaisi] should think before speaking. Nobody called him a tenant, but if he would talk about share then that was already given in 1947).”

Earlier on Friday, while addressing ‘Jalsa Youmul Quran’ at the historic Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, Owaisi had said that Muslims are shareholders and not tenants in India.

“Agar koi ye samajh raha hai ki Hindustan ke Wazir-e-Azam 300 seat jeet ke, Hindustan pe manmani karenge, nahi ho sakega. Wazir-e-Azam se hum kehna chahte hain, Constitution ka hawala dekar, Asaduddin Owaisi aapse ladega, mazluumon ke insaaf ke liye ladega ( I want to tell the Prime Minister that Owaisi will fight for the due share and rights of Muslims, and other oppressed people),” the AIMIM chief had said.

Furthermore, he had asserted that Muslims are equal citizens of this country and can’t be denied the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution.