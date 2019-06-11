New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his tweet against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth over the arrest of journalists.

“Your CM Kumaraswamy openly threatens and abuses journalists. Journalist Santosh Thammaiah arrested for speaking against atrocity of Tippu. FIR filed on Vishweshwar Bhat f or reporting on CM’s sons behaviour. You’re exactly how a human version of ‘Hypocrisy’ would look like.

Upping the ante, the official Twitter handle of the Karnataka unit of the BJP also tagged HD Kumaraswamy and said,”Anna (Brother), your friend Rahul Gandhi thinks you are behaving foolishly by arresting people who are posting memes or writing blogs against you. But he is scared to name you, fearing that you will pull the plug and his party will be out of power in Karnataka! Listen to him.”

The BJP was referring to the FIR which was lodged last month against the editor-in-chief of a Kannada newspaper for publishing an allegedly defamatory article on Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Your CM @hd_kumaraswamy openly threatens & abuses journalists. Journalist Santosh Thammaiah arrested for speaking against atrocity of Tippu. FIR filed on @VishweshwarBhat for reporting on CM’s sons behaviour. You’re exactly how a human version of ‘Hypocrisy’ would look like. https://t.co/MWkmrrxqc3 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) June 11, 2019

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while condemning the arrest of three journalists had said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was ‘behaving foolishly’.

“If every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about me is put in jail, most newspapers/ news channels would face a severe staff shortage. The UP CM is behaving foolishly & needs to release the arrested journalists.” Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned UP government over journalist Prashant Kanojia arrest. The apex court asked the UP government to release the journalist immediately. Stating that a person could not be put behind bars for 11 days for a social media post, the SC said,”Show magnanimity in releasing freelance journalist.”

Kanojia was arrested on Sunday at Hazratganj police station for allegedly uploading a video on Twitter where a woman was making claims about a marriage proposal to the Uttar Pradesh CM.

Along with him, Ishika Singh, head of a Noida-based news channel and Anuj Shukla, an editor of the channel that aired the video were also arrested.