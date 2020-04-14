New Delhi: After thousands of migrants gathered at Mumbai’s Bandra railway station in a bid to get home, amid the lockdown, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray assured them that they are safe in the state, also warning rumour mongers against playing with people’s emotions. Also Read - Coronavirus: After Bandra, Migrants Protest in Surat; Demand They be Sent Back Home

Addressing the state in the wake of the incident, the Chief Minister said, “Nobody wants that you stay in lockup without your will. Lockdown doesn’t mean lockup. It is our country. You are safe in my state and don’t worry.” Also Read - After Bandra Incident, Kejriwal Addresses Migrant Workers, Says ‘No One Can Take You to Your Village’

He added that once the lockdown, now extended till May 3, is over, not just him, but the Centre, too, will make arrangements to take them home. Also Read - Bandra Crisis: 'State Responsible For This Embarrassing Situation,' Says Devendra Fadnavis

Calling the incident ‘unfortunate,’ he also said, “It might have happened because they thought that trains will start from 14th April and so they would be able to go back to their villages.”

Today what happened in Bandra was unfortunate. It might have happened because they thought that trains will start from 14th April and so they would be able to go back to their villages: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/35bJ1n5JQT — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Notably, today was the scheduled last day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was announced on March 24. However, due to a sharp spike in cases, a number of state governments, including Maharashtra, had extended the lockdown in their respective states till month-end.

However, with PM Modi’s announcement today, the nationwide lockdown now stands extended till May 3.

Warning rumour mongers, CM Thackeray further said, “These are poor people. Don’t play with their emotions.”

According to reports, a rumour was spread on social media that special trains have been arranged at Bandra station to take migrant labourers back home, thus resulting in the massive gathering. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.