Hyderabad: TikTok has become a reason for yet another death when a youth drowned yesterday in a pond while making a video on the app.

“Two cousins came to Dhulapally pond for having a bath. One of them drowned in water while shooting a TikTok video,” said M Mahesh, Circle Inspector, Petbasheerabad.

The body has been recovered and a case has been registered regarding the same.

Telangana: A youth drowned y’day while making TikTok video in pond in Hyderabad. M Mahesh, Circle Inspector, Petbasheerabad says, “Two cousins came to Dhulapally pond for having a bath. One of them drowned in water while shooting a TikTok video. Body recovered. Case registered.” pic.twitter.com/OoQNsUtrw3 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

In April, a 19-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by his friend ‘accidentally’ as they posed with a pistol to make a video on mobile app TikTok.

Earlier, Madras High Court had issued a directive to the Government of India to ban downloads of the app in India.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) accordingly asked Apple and Google to disable the downloads of the TikTok app from the App Store and the Play Store respectively.

Later the court lifted the ban subject to certain conditions.

TikTok is said to have over 120 million users in India. There are many influencers who started their career in making videos.