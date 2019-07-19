Prayagraj: A youth was thrashed and made to do sit-ups by locals of a village in Meja after he allegedly met his girlfriend there. His father was also made to go through the same ordeal, reported ANI on Friday.

Yamunapar SP Dipendranath Chaudhary said, “I have asked the concerned officers to visit the place and take action against the culprits.”

Only last weekend, a 24-year-old Muslim man in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district was attacked and thrashed by four men who objected to his social media photographs of having a beef meal.

On Friday a police case was registered against the four accused. Mohammed Fisan of Poravacherry village, near Nagapattinam, has a Facebook account under the name Poraali. He posted a photograph of himself having beef soup, which triggered protests in the area.

A daily reported, “When he went to his relative’s house in Kalpakkam, he had consumed beef soup. Then he posted a photo of it on Facebook with comments glorifying beef. It triggered an angry response from a group of Hindu men in his village.”

Elsewhere, in MP’s Dhar, a 21-year-old woman was roughed up by family members allegedly for refusing to marry a man from her community, i.e. Bhilala tribe, NDTV reported.

The video of the incident shows the woman being pushed to the ground and hit with sticks by a group of men. These men comprising woman’s brothers, cousins and other men from the neighbourhood, kept punching and kicking her even as she asked them to stop, the news channel said.