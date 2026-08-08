Youth swept away in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar drain while returning home; search operations underway

Police stated that as Ankit reached the Priyanka Camp drain, he slipped on the road and was swept away by the swift current of the accumulated water. Heavy rain in the area had caused the water level to rise rapidly, resulting in a strong flow within the drain.

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(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: An 18-year-old youth went missing after being swept away by the strong current of a water-filled drain near Priyanka Camp in Aali Village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sarita Vihar police station in Delhi. The incident occurred on Friday night while he was returning home from Noida amidst heavy rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region. Reportedly, he lost his footing and slipped.

According to the Delhi Police, a report regarding a boy being swept away in a drain was received at the Sarita Vihar police station on August 7. The case was assigned to Sub-Inspector (SI) Roshan Lal for necessary action. Acting immediately, SI Roshan Lal and his team arrived at the Priyanka Camp drain in Madanpur Khadar, where the complainant, Manish (son of Raj Kishore, resident of Bhim Colony, Aali Vihar, Delhi), was present.

During questioning, Manish informed the police that his friend Ankit (son of Sunil, resident of E-13, Bhim Colony, Aali Vihar, Delhi; aged approximately 18 years) was returning from Noida when he slipped due to accumulated water.

Police stated that as Ankit reached the Priyanka Camp drain, he slipped on the road and was swept away by the swift current of the accumulated water. Heavy rain in the area had caused the water level to rise rapidly, resulting in a strong flow within the drain.

Locals present at the scene immediately attempted to rescue the youth and raised an alarm to seek help from others nearby. However, the water current was extremely strong, and rescue efforts proved unsuccessful.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Sarita Vihar police arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation. A large-scale search operation was conducted with the assistance of the DDMA East Rescue Team and the Delhi Fire Service.

Despite conducting a continuous search operation throughout the night and the following day, the missing youth could not be located. Officials stated that rescue teams are continuing the search in the drain and surrounding areas.

The search operation faced hurdles due to incessant rain, strong water currents, darkness, and debris accumulated inside the drain. Local residents and volunteers have also joined the search effort.

(With IANS inputs)