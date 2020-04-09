Panchkula: At a time when doctors and medical staff have been demanding protection in the wake of assaults on them, another case of attack has come to the fore. On Thursday, a group of youths in Haryana’s Panchkula district misbehaved with women health workers when they were conducting a survey to find COVID-19 suspects in a residential colony. Also Read - 'Make Assaults on Medicos Non-Bailable Offence', Doctors Association Requests Amit Shah

More so, an attempt was made to drag a woman constable inside a house by an accused as the youths misbehaved with her too, leaving her injured.

The incident happened when social health activists, accompanied by a few police personnel, were conducting a door-to-door survey in the colony, to ensure that all the residents of the colony received benefits of various government schemes. All was going well until the team reached Indira Colony in Panchkula, where a group of youths started misbehaving with ASHA workers.

A senior official of the Panchkula Police told PTI ”When these youths started misbehaving with the health workers, our woman constable moved ahead to check and an attempt was made to drag her inside a house by an accused. The woman constable was also injured in the incident.”

Soon after the incident, police arrested four accused persons and efforts were underway to nab their accomplices. Two of the four arrested were identified as Javed and Azad, he said, adding that some accused persons already have a criminal record.

Owing to rising cases of such attacks, The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to emphasise the need for an ‘Central Protection Act for doctors’ and demanded that assaults on doctors be treated as non-bailable offence.