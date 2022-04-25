New Delhi: The information and broadcasting ministry has blocked 16 YouTube channels for ‘spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order’. Of the 16 blocked channels 6 were based in Pakistan and the rest in India, the government said. “YouTube channels were spreading false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India. Blocked YouTube-based news channels had a viewership of over 68 crore,” the Government further informed.Also Read - Twitter Stocks Jump As Elon Musk's Takeover Likely Today

This is not the first time that the Centre has decided to block Youtube channels, earlier this month, the government had blocked 22 YouTube channels for ‘spreading disinformation related to India’s national security. Also Read - Twitter Inc Nearing Deal to Accept Elon Musk's 'Best And Final' Offer, Says Report

Of the 22 blocked channels four were based in Pakistan and the rest in India, the government said, noting this is the first time action has been taken against India-based YouTube accounts since notification of the IT Rules in February last year. Also Read - Tutorial: Here's How You Can Share YouTube Videos Directly On Snapchat | Step By Step Process Explained - Watch

“Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian armed forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan,” the government said.

“It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by these Indian-based YouTube channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine and aimed at jeopardizing India’s foreign relations with other countries,” the government added.