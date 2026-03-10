YouTuber found dead under mysterious condition in Delhi

Home

The victim's family alleged foul play and protested outside Mandawali police station.

New Delhi: A 31-year-old YouTuber was found dead in a vacant DDA plot in Delhi, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased, identified as Pushpendra, a YouTuber and garment trader, had been missing since Saturday after leaving his house. He was a resident of Mandawali’s School Block area. A police team reached the spot after receiving a distress call about a man lying on a vacant plot. Cops took the body into their custody and forensic experts inspected the scene.

Family Alleged Foul Play

The family of the deceased alleged foul play and protested outside a police station. According to the family, Pushpendra was carrying Rs 1.5 lakh cash, an iPhone phone and a gold chain. However, a senior police officer, citing the initial probe, stated that there were no signs of foul play was found from the condition of the body.

The deceased originally hailed from Aligarh and was living with his family in Mandawali area of Delhi. He is survived by his father, mother, younger brother, wife Ritu and their three-year-old daughter.

Garment Showroom Owner, Had Over 4 Lakh Youtube Subscribers

According to police, the deceased and his brother ran a garment showroom in Mandawali. Pushpendra was very active on social media platforms and used them to sell clothes online.

The deceased’s family stated that he had over 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

“He used to make fashion-related videos and promote his clothing business through social media. His family members said Akash had more than 4 lakh subscribers,” a senior police officer said.

Victim Left Home With Cash, Phone Later Switched Off

According to family and relatives, the deceased carried cash and valuables when he left the home on Saturday. His phone soon became unreachable. When Pushpendra didn’t come home, the family lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

Relatives claimed that they located the body and informed the police.

Cops sent the body to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for autopsy. When police handed over the body to family, they placed it outside the Mandawali police station and staged a protest.

“All allegations made by the family are being examined. At present, looking at the condition of the body, it does not appear to be a case of murder,” the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

