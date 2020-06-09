New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and accused her of insulting migrant workers. “Mamata ji, you referred to Shramik Special Trains as ‘Corona Express’. The name that you have given, ‘Corona Express’ will become an exit express for TMC. You’ve insulted migrant workers, you’ve rubbed salt into their wounds and they will not forget it”, said the Home Minister while addressing ‘West Bengal Jan-Samvad Rally’ through video conferencing today. Also Read - Community Transmission in Capital? 'Can Say so Once Centre Admits There is,' Says Delhi Government

He also accused her of doing politics on rights of poor. “Mamata ji, do poor people of Bengal have no right to receive free and quality medical aid? Why then, Ayushman Bharat scheme is not allowed here? Stop doing politics on rights of poor. You can do politics on lot of other issues, but why on poors’ health”, he asked the TMC chief.

Upping the ante against the Chief Minister, Shah said that people across the country are availing benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, even Arvind Kejriwal accepted it in the end but Mamata didi, did not let this scheme implement in West Bengal. "I & the people of Bengal want to ask you, why are you not letting this scheme be implemented in West Bengal?"

Referring to the killings of BJP workers in West Bengal, Shah said that while democracy has strengthened its roots and has been consolidated in the entire country, this (West Bengal) is the only state where political violence is propagated.

“Since 2014, over 100 BJP workers lost their lives in political battle here in West Bengal. I pay my respect to their families as they’ve contributed to development of Sonar Bangla”, said the Home Minister.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah had launched a scathing attack on the Opposition for criticising the Centre over COVID-19 crisis. Addressing a virtual rally for Odisha from New Delhi, the Union Home Minister had asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government may have made a mistake or fallen short (kam pad gaye honge), while tackling the pandemic or migrant crisis, but its intention was clear. “The central government announced a package of Rs 1,70,000 crore, but what did the Opposition do?” he asked.