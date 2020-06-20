New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the all-party meet on Ladakh last evening, stressed that ‘China has not intruded into our border’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Prime Minister, accusing him of surrendering ‘Indian territory to Chinese aggression’. Also Read - India-China Border Fight: 'Aankhen Nikalkar Haath Me de Dena', What Political Leaders Told PM Modi at All-Party Meet | Read Here

He tweeted: “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed?, 2. Where were they killed?” Also Read - 'Army Has Free Hand For Any Appropriate Action': PM Modi on Galwan Valley Clash at All-party Meet

Notably, in the all-party meet, which was also attended by Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi as the interim president of the Congress, PM Modi emphatically stressed that ‘neither has China intruded into our border nor has it captured any of Indian posts’, adding that it was taught a ‘befitting lesson’ by the 20 Indian soldiers who were martyred in the violent physical clash in east Ladakh’s Galwan Valley Monday night.

The PM had also remarked that while ‘India wants peace and friendship, upholding sovereignty is foremost’, adding that the armed forces have full freedom for taking any appropriate action necessary.

However, PM Modi’s remark that ‘no intrusion took place’ reinforces China’s repeated stand that it was, infact, the Indian troops who entered the Chinese territory, triggering a response from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The remark also contradicts the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) own statement that China tried to ‘unilaterally’ change the status quo by trying to erect a structure on the Indian side in the Galwan Valley.