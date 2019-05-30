New Delhi: YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who defeated the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh today.

The YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy became the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy, popularly known as Jagan Reddy, has witnessed hardship battles since his time in the Congress party. He made his electoral debut in 2009, the year when his father was elected as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Since the tragic death of his father in a helicopter crash, Jagan set his sight to become the Chief Minister.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/WeUouHNT8P — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

However, Congress crushed his goal by electing K Rosaiah in the chief minister’s chair. After that, Jagan along with his mother YS Vijayamma left the party to start his own.

Reddy faced multiple corruption charges in 2014 for which he was sent to jail for about 16 months, a few months before the 2014 elections. That year, Jagan crushed the Congress’ hold in Andhra by winning 67 seats in the Assembly.

In 2019, in an overturn of events, Jagan Reddy defeated the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu by gaining 151 seats out the total 175 leaving TDP with only 23 seats.

YSRCP is the fourth largest party in the Lok Sabha. It won 22 parliamentary seats. Earlier, the YSRCP had made it clear that it would support any party or grouping provided Andhra Pradesh got special status.