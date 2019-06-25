New Delhi: The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday has reduced the security provided to the family of his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan ordered that Naidu’s son and the former state minister Nara Lokesh would be provided with only 2+2 gunmen while they earlier had Z category security, i.e., 24-hour security with armed NSG personnel and an escort vehicle. On the other hand, security for other family members of the former state chief has been completely withdrawn.

Andhra Pradesh government reduces security provided to the family members of former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. His son & former state minister Nara Lokesh will now be provided 2+2 gunmen, earlier he had Z category security, Security for other family members is fully withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/Z1bLTGQzQx — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

On Monday, the Reddy government also gave directions for the demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’, the eight-crore Conference Hall built by Naidu and took possession of it for holding government meetings.

The Opposition had earlier alleged that the government showed no courtesy to the former chief minister as his belongings were thrown out of the building in Undavalli, where he had been staying since 2016. The TDP government also alleged that YSR Congress Party has colluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take these decisions, calling it a “political vendetta”.

The decisions taken by the newly formed government come at a time when Naidu is relaxing away on a holiday with his family.