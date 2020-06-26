New Delhi: Yusuf Memon, a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case convict and a brother of absconding accused Tiger Memon, died of a heart attack today morning. He was 54 and serving life imprisonment at Nashik Road Prison in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. Also Read - Compassionate Gesture: Mosque in Maharashtra Converted Into Covid-19 Facility, Oxygen Provided to Patients Free of Cost

According to a report, Memon collapsed while brushing his teeth at around 10 am today. Also Read - Maharashtra Gives Tourism Sector Boost, Approves Beach Shack For 8 Beaches Along Konkan Coast

Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil confirmed Memon’s death. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Over 4841 Cases, 192 Deaths in 24 Hours, State to Open Salon From June 28 | 10 Points

While Tiger Memon was allegedly the mastermind of the blasts conspiracy alongwith fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Yusuf was accused of allowing his flat and garage at Al-Husseini building in Mumbai for terrorist activities.

A special TADA court had sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Yakub Memon, another Memon brother who was arrested in the case, was hanged in 2015.

At least 250 persons were killed and hundreds were injured when 12 blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

(With agency inputs)