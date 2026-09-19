Yuvraj Manchanda murder case: Bought sherwani in Delhi, murdered in Gurugram, body remained in car for two days

Yuvraj Manchanda murder case: Shocking revelations have started to emerge in Yuvraj Singh Manchanda murder case. While the police claimed that Yuvraj had already been murdered by that time, a chilling and horrifying story has now emerged. Yuvraj Singh Manchanda (31) lived with his family in Sarita Vihar, Delhi and was working as a project manager at Adani Realty. According to initial investigations, the body was left in the car for two days, then found in a drain, and then cremated before it could be identified.
What happened on September 6?
On the afternoon of September 6, he went shopping with his sisters at the Central Market in Lajpat Nagar. He was getting married in October, and it was during this time that he finalized his sherwani for the wedding. The family then went to a restaurant in Lajpat Nagar. Around 4 p.m., Yuvraj told the family that he had a meeting in Gurugram and would be back around 10 p.m.
The family spoke to him on the phone around 7 p.m., but Yuvraj’s phone was switched off after that. When he didn’t return home until late at night, the family grew increasingly worried.
Phone switched off, but messages kept coming
One of the most crucial links in this case is Yuvraj’s mobile phone. According to the family, even after he did not return home on the night of September 6, messages continued to come from his number for the next two days.
The messages led the family to believe Yuvraj was busy with some important work. It has now emerged that these messages were not being sent by Yuvraj, but rather by the accused using his phone. After September 8th, the phone was completely disconnected.
Meeting in car and then murder
Police investigations revealed that the meeting Yuvraj had traveled to Gurugram for was with his former colleague, Anya Vats. According to police, Yuvraj and Anya had previously worked at the same real estate company.
The two had a professional relationship from 2019 to 2022. Yuvraj later moved to another company. The police investigation also revealed that Anya was fired from her job due to alleged financial irregularities.
Later, Anya and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva started freelance work and property dealing.
According to the police, Anya had called Yuvraj to meet her near Sector 70 in Gurugram. Yuvraj arrived there in his car, and Anya and her companion then got into Sanyam’s car.
A dispute then ensued between them. According to the police investigation, Yuvraj was murdered following this altercation. But the story takes a more unusual turn.
According to the accused’s initial statement, the body was left in the car for about seven hours. Later, their statements changed, and now, according to the police, the body remained in the car for about two days.
It is believed that the accused parked the car containing the body and then travelled to various locations in autos and cabs, returning to the car later.
The accused said they searched several locations in Gurugram to find a suitable place to dispose of the body. They finally dumped the body in a drain in the Badshahpur area near their home on September 8.