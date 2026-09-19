Yuvraj Manchanda murder case: Bought sherwani in Delhi, murdered in Gurugram, body remained in car for two days

Yuvraj Singh Manchanda was brutally murdered in Gurugram, after which his body was thrown into a drain after two days.

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Yuvraj Manchanda murder case: Bought sherwani in Delhi, murdered in Gurugram, body remained in car for two days (File)

Yuvraj Manchanda murder case: Shocking revelations have started to emerge in Yuvraj Singh Manchanda murder case. While the police claimed that Yuvraj had already been murdered by that time, a chilling and horrifying story has now emerged. Yuvraj Singh Manchanda (31) lived with his family in Sarita Vihar, Delhi and was working as a project manager at Adani Realty. According to initial investigations, the body was left in the car for two days, then found in a drain, and then cremated before it could be identified.

What happened on September 6?

On the afternoon of September 6, he went shopping with his sisters at the Central Market in Lajpat Nagar. He was getting married in October, and it was during this time that he finalized his sherwani for the wedding. The family then went to a restaurant in Lajpat Nagar. Around 4 p.m., Yuvraj told the family that he had a meeting in Gurugram and would be back around 10 p.m.

The family spoke to him on the phone around 7 p.m., but Yuvraj’s phone was switched off after that. When he didn’t return home until late at night, the family grew increasingly worried.

Phone switched off, but messages kept coming

One of the most crucial links in this case is Yuvraj’s mobile phone. According to the family, even after he did not return home on the night of September 6, messages continued to come from his number for the next two days.

The messages led the family to believe Yuvraj was busy with some important work. It has now emerged that these messages were not being sent by Yuvraj, but rather by the accused using his phone. After September 8th, the phone was completely disconnected.

Meeting in car and then murder