Is Yuvraj Singh Contesting Lok Sabha Election From Gurdaspur On Bjp Ticket? His Response

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh denied media reports suggesting his entry into politics by contesting upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Punjab’s Gurdaspur. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) he debunked the rumours, stating that his passion lies in helping people through his ‘YOUWECAN’ foundation.

