Top Recommended Stories

Is Yuvraj Singh Contesting Lok Sabha Election From Gurdaspur On Bjp Ticket? His Response

Is Yuvraj Singh Contesting Lok Sabha Election From Gurdaspur On Bjp Ticket? His Response

Published: March 2, 2024 8:08 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

yuvraj singh
Is Yuvraj Singh Contesting Lok Sabha Election From Gurdaspur On Bjp Ticket? His Response

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh denied media reports suggesting his entry into politics by contesting upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Punjab’s Gurdaspur. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) he debunked the rumours, stating that his passion lies in helping people through his ‘YOUWECAN’ foundation.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.