New Delhi: Three terrorists, including one involved in the killing of BSF jawans in Poonch area las, were gunned down by security forces in Zadibal area of Srinagar. Security forces made several attempts to make them surrender but they refused.

Speaking to reporters, IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar congratulated the security forces and said that it is for the first first time in history that 4 chiefs of main terrorist outfits–Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT),Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM),Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind killed in four months. He claimed that elimination of leadership causes damage to the terror outfits.

Talking about today's operation he said,"Since they were local terrorists, we asked some prominent people to appeal to the 3 terrorists to surrender but they didn't budge and threw a hand grenade instead. They were killed in the ensuing gun battle. Two of them have been identified".

“An AK-47, an M4 carbine and a pistol were recovered from Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist’s possession in Kulgam. It has been seen that Jaish terrorists carry M4 rifles. An M4 rifle was recovered in yesterday’s shooting of Pakistani drone”, he added.

Notably, a gun fight started on Sunday after joint troops of CRPF Valley QAT (Quick Action Team), 115 Bn, 28Bn CRPF and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation, following inputs on the presence of terrorists in the area.

This comes a day after a terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Srinagar city as a precautionary measure. Besides, restrictions have also been imposed in city areas to maintain law and order.