New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a terrorist affiliated with TRF (The Resistance Force) who had killed one Police personnel in Furrah, Kulgam, and three BJP workers in Vessu last year The militant is being brought to Kashmir for further questioning, said TV reports.

"A team of Police from Anantnag arrested the militant, Zahoor Ahmad Rather alias Sahil alias Khalid of TRF from Samba on the intervening night of February 12 and 13. Zahoor Ahmad Rather was hiding in Samba and was arrested following specific information by Anantnag Police," India Today quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a terrorist affiliated with TRF (The Resistance Force) arrested from Samba last night. He had killed one Police personnel in Furrah, Kulgam and three BJP workers in Vessu, Kulgam last year: Jammu and Kashmir Police
— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

All You Need to Know About TRF

The Resistance Front (TRF) is a frontal organization of Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In March 2020, two new terrorist organizations were formed — TRF and TMI ( Tehreek-e-Millat-e-Islami ).

As per home ministry officials, TRF, which uses a non-religious name was created to step up militancy in response to the abrogation of Article 370.

Reports claimed that the terror outfit has been involved in the killing of 11 political workers last year. Of the 11 assassinated, 9 were associated with the BJP.