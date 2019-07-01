New Delhi: A day after Zaira Wasim announced her ‘disassociation’ from the field of acting, Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani asked Hindu actresses to follow the suit. “Hindu actresses should also take inspiration from Zaira. Her Zaira Wasim decision to quit acting is praiseworthy,” Swami Chakrapani said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, the national award-winning actor had said that she was not happy with the line of work (acting) as it interfered with her faith and religion.The 18-year-old actor said as she completed five years in the profession, she wanted to “confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work”.

In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born “Dangal” fame star said she realised “though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here”.