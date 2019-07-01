New Delhi: A day after Zaira Wasim announced her ‘disassociation’ from the field of acting, Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani asked Hindu actresses to follow the suit. “Hindu actresses should also take inspiration from Zaira. Her Zaira Wasim decision to quit acting is praiseworthy,” Swami Chakrapani said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, the national award-winning actor had said that she was not happy with the line of work (acting) as it interfered with her faith and religion.The 18-year-old actor said as she completed five years in the profession, she wanted to “confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work”.

In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born “Dangal” fame star said she realised “though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here”.

“Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth.

“However, that’s never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand,” Wasim said in the lengthy post.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on

Reacting over Wasim’s decision, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher claimed”If she took this decision in the name of religion then maybe it wasn’t her decision, maybe she was forced to do it”

He added, “That is her life, if she wants to take that decision I respect her, we should leave her alone but I was saddened by it.”