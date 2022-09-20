New Delhi: A 20-year-old student of Zakir Husain College jumped from the college building on Monday. According to the Delhi police, the student was declared brought dead at the hospital, on September 19. The cops have also recovered suicide note from the site.Also Read - Couple Consume Poisonous Substance After A Dispute Over Milk

"A 20-year-student of Zakir Hussain College, jumped from the college building, declared brought dead at the hospital, on Sept 19. Suicide note recovered. Postmortem conducted, body handed over to her family members," Delhi Police said.