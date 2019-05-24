New Delhi: A day after Zakir Musa, the so-called chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, was killed in an encounter with security forces, curfew was imposed in parts of Kashmir in view of Friday prayer gatherings.

Schools and colleges have also been asked to remain closed to avoid any untoward incident. Besides, administration has also suspended mobile internet services in the region to maintain law and order.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced restrictions in some areas of Pulwama, Awantipora, Srinagar, Anantnag and Budgam after protests had broken out with people raising slogans in favour of Musa.

Musa was killed late on Thursday by security forces in Pulwama district when security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Dadsara village of Tral area following information about militant presence. “The trapped militants were persuaded to surrender. Instead they hurled grenades and started a gunfight, triggering an encounter,” reports claimed.

One of the dead was identified as Zakir Musa, a close associate of Burhan Wani who was killed in 2017.

Who was Zakir Musa?iMusa

Real name, Zakir Rashid Bhat, Musa was a militant of Hizbul Mujahideen who succeeded Burhan and later headed the Al Qaeda affiliate. He had taken to militancy in 2013.

An engineering student in Chandigarh who abandoned education and joined militancy, Musa was born in Noorpora village of Tral area. His father, Abdul Rashid Bhat, is a senior engineer working for the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The killing of Musa is seen as a big success for the security forces in their anti-militancy operations in Kashmir.

After Burhan Wani’s death, Zakir Musa threatened to behead Kashmiri separatist leaders of the Hurriyat Conference for calling Kashmir a political dispute instead of a religious struggle to establish an Islamic state.

(With inputs from agencies)