New Delhi: Controversial preacher Zakir Naik on Wednesday dismissed his involvement in terrorism, a claim made by the National Investigation Agency. Naik was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “It’s unfortunate that NIA, having spent over three years of investigating me, has been publicly making claims connecting me to terrorism without having in possession a single shred of evidence to support it.”

Notably, an NIA investigation has revealed that a majority of 127 people arrested were ISIS sympathizers from across India. The NIA claimed that these ISIS sympathizers were following the speeches of the Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

Out of the total 127 arrested in 28 cases since 2014, 33 were arrested from Tamil Nadu, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Kerala, 14 from Telangana, 12 from Maharashtra, eight from Karnataka, seven from Delhi, four each from Uttarakhand and West Bengal and three from Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI quoted an NIA data as saying.

Sharing the data at the NIA’s National Conference of chiefs of the Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) and Special Task Forces (STF) on Monday, NIA Inspector General Alok Mittal had blamed the ISIS sympathizers for exploiting the internet for terrorist purposes. “The international terrorist organisation has exploited internet in a very organised way for its every terror-related activity like radicalisation, training, recruitment, planning and execution,” Mittal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

IG Mittal said it was common in all the modules busted in Hyderabad, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or Delhi that the leader of the local outfit was in contact with any “foreign handler” who channelised the module.

“Majority of the arrested people have revealed that they have seen Zakir Naik’s videos and some other Islamic preachers who are based in India and outside. But, Zakir Naik’s name came into light in every case. So, we filed a case against Naik and his IRF (Islamic Research Foundation) organisation.”

As Naik has not been questioned so far in the case because he left India before the NIA took over the case, the officer said an extradition request has been sent to Malaysia, where he is currently residing. “The extradition request is still pending.”

Naik is wanted by authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. His name prominently figured during the Dhaka bomb blasts in July 2016 that killed many. A bomber later confessed that he was influenced by Naik’s messages following which he fled India.

The NIA official said that Naik, who used to preach on the now-banned ‘Peace TV’, has been living in Malaysia for around 3 years in a bid to escape Indian law after cases were filed against him here in the wake of the Dhaka terror attack.

Naik was granted permanent residency in Malaysia following Britain and Canada’s refusal to grant him a visa. Naik’s IRF had organised ‘peace conferences’ in Mumbai between 2007 and 2011 in which he attempted to convert people and incite terrorist acts, the NIA has said.

The Islamic preacher had denied the charges in a statement issued in June this year.

About Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha ISIS case in which 10 people were charge-sheeted, IG Mittal said the arms recovered from the possession of the persons indicated that similar Western Uttar Pradesh-based arms racket supplied weapon to these persons and a group in Punjab.

In three ISIS case related to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the officer said, it has come to light that the arrested persons radicalised after listening the audios and videos of Zahran Hasim, the mastermind of Sri Lanka Easter blast this year.

“The module tried to conduct a lone wolf attack or a united effort for the purpose. Many of the arrested accused accepted that Hasim’s videos available on the net was the reason behind their radicalisation.”

(With agency inputs)